Please help Limpho get reconstructive surgery

Subject: Request for Financial Assistance for My Daughter's Complex Craniofacial and Eye Reconstruction Treatment





My name is Hlalefang Seroko, and I am a single mother from Lesotho. I am writing to respectfully request your support for my daughter, Limpho Seroko, who was born with a complex craniofacial condition.

Limpho was born with a facial deformity and without her right eye. She also lives with the long-term effects of a cleft lip. These conditions have affected not only her appearance but also her vision, confidence, education, and everyday life. Despite these challenges, she is a determined child who continues to attend school and uses braille to pursue her education.

After reviewing her medical reports and facial photographs, specialists at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, prepared a preliminary treatment plan. Their assessment includes socket revision and eyelid reconstruction, together with further craniofacial and reconstructive plastic surgery assessment. Because Limpho's case is complex, the hospital has recommended a multidisciplinary approach involving ophthalmology, craniofacial surgery, plastic surgery, maxillofacial surgery, advanced imaging, and rehabilitation before final surgical planning. � �

Limpho Seroko Treatment Plan and Price Offer.pdf

Limpho Seroko Treatment Plan and Price Offer.pdf

Unfortunately, I cannot afford the costs of her specialist treatment, medical imaging, surgery, travel, accommodation, and related expenses. As a single mother with limited financial resources, I have exhausted every avenue available to provide my daughter with the care she urgently needs.

I humbly ask your organization to consider assisting Limpho financially or directing us to any program, donor, or sponsor that may be able to help.