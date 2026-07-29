PLEASE help Lily with EMERGENCY Vet Bill and care









Hi! I am Lily Mae Craig. I was a shelter dog until my Mommie adopted me. After a horrible and scary accident I spent 4 days and 3 nights at the emergency vets. Thank you Lord for saving my life!

I am praying for help with the enormous vet bills and after care bills. I'm an emotional support pet for my Mom ( who has PTSD and a mood disorder). She needs me and I need her! The accident caused a change in my neurological functions, which is why after care is needed with my trainer. Now my needs are different, so I require a higher level of training. My Mommie is doing everything she can to keep me at home with her but dueo to lilmited funds (as we are on disability) she used her savings on me. She Loves me so much! I know the trainer and I like him a lot. He loves me and is kind and smart. He shows me how to use the rules for safety. I pray for kindness and I pray for whoever reads this. Thank you so Much for Listening



