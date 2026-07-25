Please help Liam and Family

This is Liam he is our sweet boy who has battled many health issues. On Tuesday July 14th he had surgery for a ostomy bag placement, we were told to expect a two day stay. No one expected that Liam would still be inpatient for one issue after another.

Liams mom works at a school and has been off all summer, I am Liam HHA which means no income for me either until Liam comes home, then paycheck will still be off another week.

A little more about Liam he has Neurofibromatosis that has caused several tumors to grow that has required Oral Chemo, Being treated for seizures , Has Autism and ADHD. Liam has a gtube that most of his nutrition is taking through. He has two sisters who he is missing as well as his dog.

If you feel lead to donate that would be great . Prayers are always welcome.

Thank you for reading.