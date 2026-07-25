Please help LEO the LION get emergency eye surgery

I am a 15 year volunteer for BIG EASY Animal Rescue in New Orleans (bigeasyanimalrescue.org). I take on critical needs cats and hospice animals. LEO the LION is a recent rescue that was saved as a kitten from a neighbor who was trying to poison him in rural Louisiana. We got him to a healthy weight, neutered and vaccinated. The next step is to get him a desperately needed eye surgery that will save his eyesight and alleviate painful ulcers he develops in his eye. He was born with a congenital condition that causes his eyelids to turn inward. It is called entropion. The condition is very painful and can cause sight loss. We set a fundraising goal of $1000.00 that will exclusively go to the cost of his surgery! After his surgery, the next step for LEO is a forever home!! Any amount you can find it in your heart to donate will be a huge help!