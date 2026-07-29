Please help

Hi,

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

My wife and I are currently facing a very serious financial crisis, and we are humbly asking for help.

Over the past few months, we have been doing everything we can to stay afloat. Unfortunately, several business opportunities and client contracts we were counting on either fell through at the last minute or disappeared completely. As a result, we have fallen deeper into debt and are now at the point where we are struggling to cover our most basic needs.

We are currently on the verge of being evicted from our home. Our rent is $3,700 per month, and our electric company has scheduled us for shutoff unless we can pay $1,900 immediately. We also have people who have already helped us generously over the past few months, and we are trying to honor those obligations as well.

This is not easy for us to write. We believe in working hard, honoring our commitments, and walking by faith. My business is faith-based and focused on serving veterans, preserving their stories, and creating media that honors God, country, and those who have served. I truly believe the work we are doing matters.

But right now, we need help.

We are trusting the Lord, holding onto His promise that He will never leave us nor forsake us, and taking this step in faith by asking our friends, family, and community for support.

Anything you are able to give would help us keep the lights on, stay in our home, and get through this immediate crisis while we continue working to rebuild.

Thank you for your prayers, your support, and your kindness.

God bless,

Jeff