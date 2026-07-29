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Please help Kile & Leri happily ever after

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKile Andrus

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kile Andrus

Please help Kile & Leri happily ever after

Hello, my name is Kile, and that beautiful woman in the picture with me is Leri. Leri and I met almost 3 years ago. I never was one to believe in love at first sight or that someone being soulmates was even real. I guess you don't know if it's something real until you come face to face with it. Saying I fell head over heels for her is an understatement; I'm absolutely crazy about her. I wish that everyone could experience the type of love we have for each other. The both of us are almost 40, and life hasn't been kind to me. Not trying to get anyone to feel sorry for me; probably 35% was due to my mistakes. Meeting Leri turned my life completely around. I finally found what I've been looking for my entire life. What sucks is she's from the Philippines and had to go back. The past year and a half, we've been trying to get ahead so we could start saving to do the long, headache process to finally get her here so we can get married. By the way, something I always said I would never do, but life does what life does best. It likes to throw curveballs and constantly keep you on your toes. Every time we start making progress, something comes and knocks us back down. Since I got to experience what I believe true love feels like, I don't care about being rich or having a big house with the nicest cars; the only thing I want in life is to finally start my happily ever after. This is the last thing I ever thought I would turn to, but as we all know, times are tough. If something about our story touched you and you would like to help us reach our goal of getting her here so we can finally do everything we've been dreaming of, we thank y'all from the bottom of our hearts.

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