Please help Kids Hope Uganda buy land!

hi, my name is Tami. I’m from the US and I’m trying to help this orphanage and get a piece of land. I have followed this orphanage for a long time. They are licensed and registered in Uganda and in the area they live in. He works very hard to keep food on the table for the 65+ young kids and to keep them all in school so let me tell you about this young man Ronald who is running this orphanage





At the age of 24 years old, Kakooza Ronald is running an orphanage of 65 children. It has been licensed and has met all the requirements to be an orphanage. Lately they’ve been having to move from place to place and Uganda because they have to rent and rent keeps going up. They’re number one goal right now is to be able to buy a piece of land where they can grow crops, safe housing, have safe water and a safe place for the children overall. Having a place that is their own means being stable for all the children. It also means being closer to medical when emergencies happen instead of being hours from the nearest medical facility. Each day he needs to feed house and make sure the children get to school, and if they are not in school, then he needs to make sure that the children are , that are under his care.





He was an orphaned child himself, and has taken on the mission of caring for children like him who have been left without family or support in Uganda. His heart led him to become the hands and feet of Jesus for the vulnerable around him and started in 2021. He has a dedicated himself to get all the children in school and a safe roof over their head and a belly full of food. Regardless many nights they go to bed hungry. Land needs to be purchased so they do not have to come up with rent every month so they can grow much of their own fruits and vegetables and don’t have to come up with as much money each month through constant prayers and the generosity of people like yourself he continues to press on working with Jesus as his only life line.





On days when the children are all in school except a little ones there’s a gal who helps with all the cooking who helps with a little ones that don’t go to school, so he can go and work day jobs so he can stay up the best he can on school tuitions uniforms food, some of the jobs he does not get paid for, but he does get some food when he’s working in the crops so he has a vast knowledge of how to grow things. It would be absolutely amazing if we could earn the money to buy a piece of land before the growing season starts again so that the crops and seeds get in the ground. Especially when the older kids are on holiday from school they are more than willing to lend a hand to help grow food and anything else that needs to be done. However, with not having a piece of land, they have not been able to find a line to rent that they can grow crops on. They have a few chickens for protein from the chickens eggs but if they had a piece of land of their own that they could fence in the whole piece of land, they could have a lot more chickens and eggs, and also they could sell or trade the eggs for other kinds of food that they can not grow.





Could you please donate whatever you can so a piece of land can be purchased that has a deed that will be theirs. There is a lawyer that’s working with this process, but until the money is raised, the land cannot be purchased. The land will remain in Uganda were the two highest causes of death are hunger, and malaria having safe houses, safe peace of land that is theirs will allow these children to go on in life and not repeat the past many of them have higher goals than for their children just to live in an orphanage. They want to move on in their life and go onto college or trade schools and make something special of their lives.





so with the help of Lee Yungbok Felix , his fans and his group’s fans and myself and Ronald we are hoping to get this message out all over the world so that these kids can be safe, have food, nutrition, and everything else like freshwater soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, school, tuition, school uniform uniforms, a safe place to be at night a place that they can eat that they don’t have to be out in the down, pouring weather?





Again, I’m asking you all to pitch in to please help KIDS HOPE UGANDA ORPHANAGE BE ABLE TO PURCHASE LAND.

I ASK IN THE LORD‘S NAME THAT THIS REACHES AS MANY PEOPLE AS IT NEEDS TO TO FULFILL OUR GOAL AND HELP THESE CHILDREN, AMEN







