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Please help Kay Ann in the fight of her life!

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$7,046 USD

Fundraiser created bySherry Hamburg

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kay Ann Trammel

Please help Kay Ann in the fight of her life!

My mom, Kay Ann Trammel (Bixler), is the most selfless and generous person I know. Chances are, if you know her, I don’t even need to explain. Throughout her entire life, she has given her love, her time, her help, her prayers and most of her money to everyone who has been blessed to meet her.

As many of you already know, our lives were changed in an instant on May 28, 2026. She was suddenly unable to communicate due to severe expressive aphasia. We were thinking stroke and rushed to the hospital. In the following weeks, we learned that she has an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma deep in her left temporal lobe. She is able to understand everything, but her words come out jumbled. She’s literally trapped inside her body and was also left with right-sided weakness after the biopsy. She needs 24 hour care. I couldn’t imagine a more cruel fate for someone so vibrant and full of life. It’s devastating and she certainly doesn’t deserve this. 

Conventional treatments are not viable options. We are not giving up! She is the strongest person I know, in addition to the kindest! We are exploring every option available to us and doing some alternative therapies. We have a very difficult battle ahead. We are praying for God to move mountains. She certainly deserves a miracle!

While she has never been one to ask for help because she is ALWAYS the one who is helping, she needs our help now. She is suddenly without income other than a small pension and social security. She’s always been the hardest worker and therefore, never worried about giving her money away to someone in need when she had her own bills to pay. She would “work it off.” She never anticipated a time when she wouldn’t be able to do that.

I pray that we all rally around her and help her to not only find treatments that improve her quality of life, but to also keep her in the home she loves so much. Please pray for healing, peace, understanding and miracles.

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31


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