Please Help Katie Heal Cancer

As many of you know, Katie was diagnosed in January, 2024 with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma after being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2023. Since then she has undergone surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and many other treatments. She hoped that this year the cancer struggles were behind her. But in February a PETscan showed some suspicious areas. In May, another scan showed the upsetting evidence of metastasis in a lymph node in the chest and lung hilum. The standard of care for treatment is long term chemo (years), surgery, and hormone blockers all of which have many more side effects (she has had some serious adverse reactions thus far to other treatments). After much prayer, she has decided to seek care in Mexico. The clinic there offers many progressive treatment options with significantly better long term outcomes than those in the US and with less side effects. She feels this option will give her the best opportunity for healing long term and for quality of life. Some of the therapies include varied bio-immunotherapy, sono-photo dynamic therapy, possibly IPT, IV therapies, full body hyperthermia, nutraceuticals, nutrition, detoxification, emotional support, and much more. She will stay at the clinic for 2-3 weeks, have at home program for 3 months, then follow up visit at the clinic to monitor progress and continue care as needed. However, the financial cost is significant and, as they are still trying to pay off the last three years of medical bills, she needs help. Thank you deeply for helping her whether it be financially, with prayers, encouragement, and love!



