Please help Kasey get a place of her own

please help me getting a place of my own to call home. I was in a relationship with my abuser for almost 6years an I finally got away from him. With that being said I left with only what I had on my back an nothing more… I moved states away from him… I’m asking for help to get myself a safe place for me to know I’m going to be okay an I’m safe.. as well as working a full time as a direct care giver with adults with autism an need help with everyday living in the comfort of their home.. I found a place but I’m short on funds to move in .. thank you for taking the time to read my post.. god bless an have a wonderful day..