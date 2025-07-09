Please help Joseph and Nina remain in their home.

My name is Joseph, and for the past 14 months, I have been disabled and unable to work. The challenges I face every day are overwhelming—I'm waiting for a decision on my disability benefits from Social Security, and in the meantime, I'm on the verge of homelessness. My health has made things even harder: I am morbidly obese, have asthma and diabetes, and recently had half of my right foot amputated. I live alone with my Chihuahua, Nina, who is my constant companion and source of comfort.





My elderly mother has been helping me pay bills, but she can no longer afford to support us. The uncertainty and stress have been difficult, but I am determined to keep going. I am reaching out for help because I need support to cover rent, food for both myself and Nina, gas and insurance for my car, and ongoing medical expenses and doctor visits. Every bit of assistance will help us stay safe and healthy while I wait for my disability benefits to be approved.





I appreciate any and all help we receive, and I know I am blessed to have this opportunity. Your support means the world to me, and I hope that, with your help, I can get back on my feet and give back to others in the future.