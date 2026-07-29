Please help Jeter stop itching himself to death.

An uncle of mine was given a dog a couple years back from someone he worked for. He dumped the poor dog on us when he ran off and disappeared one of the last times. What he did not inform us of is that the dog has a list of allergies including pollens in the air and grass, fleas, and probably least importantly chicken. We struggle to bathe him, we have medicine we buy for him that gets rid of the fleas as well as spray and flea collars, we’ve taken him to the vet a few times for it, but the treatment they give him is too expensive for us to afford almosy every month. He’s given a shot that’s supposed to alleviate his allergies for 4-8 weeks, but it only works about 3-5 weeks, and its the only thing we’ve been able to find for him that really helps. Each shot of the medicine is 300$, and we aren’t in the best financial situation to be able to take care of him. Please help us not have to put him down, he’s always itching, he’s covered in red patches and dry skin, and he gets blood on his fur from how much he scratches. We love him dearly, he’s been such an importance for much of the families mental health, he’s a happy dog, we just want to help our baby have the best quality of life he can have while we get to spend time with him.