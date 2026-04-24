Please Help James

James is in desperate need of help. He has a serious illness called Sickle Cell and has suffered so many complications. He is currently in the hospital and his lights at home has been cut off. He has no family or support system, and no one who he can all. Health issues such as this disease was inherited and caused almost all his immediate family to die. He doesn’t need much. Just enough to get his lights and phone back on. He is a stand up individual who was a teacher and minister before life hit him so bad. He’s too embarrassed to post this on social media so I’m doing it for him. I know he will be so mad I’m doing this, but he truly needs help. Please, I beg of you to look in your hearts and help him. All he wants is to be able to have power when he finally gets to come home from the hospital.