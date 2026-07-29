Please Help I'm Homeless

I am a 43 year old female who had a good job, an apartment, a new car. Then Iet this man online, he moved in with me and a month later started to verbally and emotionally abuse me. Made me lose my job, got us evicted. Then decided he was going back to his ex, leaving me homeless and in my car. I would go stay with my family, but they live on the same apartments I was evicted from and I can't be on the property. The money is to help me get back into a home, I do have a job and I'm working on getting back on my feet, but everything is so expensive right now. I have had 2 heart attacks, I have congestive heart failure and diabetes. Everything in my life is going wrong at the moment. I appreciate you all in advance.