GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Please help if you can thank you so much

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoey Pippin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joey Pippin

Please help if you can thank you so much

I must say that im not mobile any longer due to 3 back surgeries ( I still have 4 more disc to go as im here) I have just started to get better from accident that had that broke my left leg in 3 places below the knee. I now have so much metal in me that it is ridiculous. The problems that bother me the most is that I have glaucoma and i have to wake up during the night just to put eye drops in my eyes the drops are specialized for glaucoma. My eyes feel like there is concrete in them and that prevents me from moving from side to side but by using the eye drops it frees them up. Moving right along the most recent thing I have is that I just got out of the hospital 2 weeks ago because i had fallen in the bathroom 2 times during the night and hit my head on the tile floor then i made my way to my bedroom and fell again. I have been having trouble with my balance and went to the ER and they did several CT scans and MRI'S and in conclusion they have found a mass on my brain and Hydrocephalus (build up of spinal fluid in the brain)and they are considering putting a tube in my brain to release some of the fluid. I have had and continue to have a very hard life. I see a pain management doctor to try to get some relief. I take many medications daily. I am going through this we are having an extremely hard time keeping up with our bills due to all of the medical bills and co-pays that we have to pay. Not to mention all of the medical problems that my wife has also. We have so many things that need to be done to our house and i am unable to do anything about it. I would be very much appreciative to anyone that could help us out. God Bless.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve