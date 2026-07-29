Please help if you can thank you so much

I must say that im not mobile any longer due to 3 back surgeries ( I still have 4 more disc to go as im here) I have just started to get better from accident that had that broke my left leg in 3 places below the knee. I now have so much metal in me that it is ridiculous. The problems that bother me the most is that I have glaucoma and i have to wake up during the night just to put eye drops in my eyes the drops are specialized for glaucoma. My eyes feel like there is concrete in them and that prevents me from moving from side to side but by using the eye drops it frees them up. Moving right along the most recent thing I have is that I just got out of the hospital 2 weeks ago because i had fallen in the bathroom 2 times during the night and hit my head on the tile floor then i made my way to my bedroom and fell again. I have been having trouble with my balance and went to the ER and they did several CT scans and MRI'S and in conclusion they have found a mass on my brain and Hydrocephalus (build up of spinal fluid in the brain)and they are considering putting a tube in my brain to release some of the fluid. I have had and continue to have a very hard life. I see a pain management doctor to try to get some relief. I take many medications daily. I am going through this we are having an extremely hard time keeping up with our bills due to all of the medical bills and co-pays that we have to pay. Not to mention all of the medical problems that my wife has also. We have so many things that need to be done to our house and i am unable to do anything about it. I would be very much appreciative to anyone that could help us out. God Bless.