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Please help if you can, God bless you.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Smith

Please help if you can, God bless you.

I, along with many others, got laid off by my large multi-national company at the end of 2025. We were told that we were no longer needed. What they didn't say, of course, is they were replacing us with AI.


I had good medical coverage there. Being a long-term diabetic, it was very beneficial to me. I now have to cover my insulin and diabetic supplies out of my own pocket until Medicare kicks in at then end of this year.


In addition to being a T1 diabetic, I recently had a liver scan that showed that my liver was at stage 3+ for non-alcoholic cirrhosis, and my kidneys have a high potassium level. I'm taking something these, and watching my diet (they tell me the Mediterranean Diet is best), but I'm struggling with all of this (in addition to regular bills) until I can sign up for MCare.


I hate filling all of this out, and telling people my problems. That's just not me. I guess that's also why I don't do Facebook or Instagram. I don't like them. It's just too public for me.


If you can help out in any way, thank you very much. If you have any advice (other than "get a job!"; I've tried, but no one wants to hire people my age, especially someone with medical issues), I will also take that into consideration.

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