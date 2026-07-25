Please help I lost my home in the texas flood

I was evicted from my apartment because I lost my job back in March. I was on unemployment for a while but I just couldn't find a job that I used up all of my unemployment benefits. I became homeless and I set up camp by the cibolo creek, I went down there with 2 cats. 1 ran away I used to see her nightly except before all the rain I hadn't seen her in like 4 days. Then the night of the 1st storm the creek rose quite a bit, then the second day it rose even higher. Then the next morning our entry way to camp was almost under water. My son left to go meet a navy recruiter and I fell asleep while down there with my cat hades and when I woke up the water was extremely close to my tent. And the entire entry was under water, I had to call 911 and be rescued by the fire department. They told me that if I didn't call when I did that there was going to be a rush of water come down the creek that would have taken me with it. I grabbed the most important things that I needed and left. When I was at the shelter formed by the American red cross and the city of schertz l was informed that they had to evacuate people in that area and the creek had risen 22.5 feet in about 3 hours and Iwas told that the creek hadrisena total of 27 feet. I had to have animal control hold my cat hades until I can figure something out. I got to my dad's house last night my son was already there. I had asked my dad to take me back there so I can figure out what was gone and what remains. However, my sons friend called a little while ago. He went down there and EVERYTHING is gone. The only things that were left were two lawn chairs and they were under 2 feet of dirt. So what I didn't put in storage is gone except for all but some anxiety meds over the counter sleeping pills my daughter's stuffed red panda and a few clothes and that's it basically all I could grab and go. I couldn't make a plan on was going and what I was leaving honestly don't know what I am going to do. I'm doing the best to keep my head up, every since I lost my job I haven't been able to see my psychiatrist or afford my meds. So I have been off them for quite some time and its one thing after another after another. Its like a never ending battle with life and I feel like I am loosing. I have family that is there for me, so I have some hope but that's about all I have left. I asking for help for either getting another tent, or renting an camping trailer or even being put up in a hotel. Also help with the essentials like hygiene, and clothes, socks and shoes. I have nothing left and I have to start from the ground up yet again. Anything helps, even if you can't help could share this I will be grateful either way. Thank you for your time and God bless.