Please help Greg fight wrongful charges

I am currently facing a situation that has deeply impacted my life. Recently, I was placed in a position where I genuinely feared for my safety and well-being. In that moment, I acted out of concern for my life, believing I had no other choice. Unfortunately, despite the circumstances, I have since been wrongfully charged.

These charges do not reflect the reality of what happened, and I am now forced to navigate a legal system that requires significant resources to properly defend myself. As much as I wish this situation could be resolved quickly and fairly, the truth is that mounting a strong legal defense is both time-consuming and expensive.

Because of this, I am reaching out for support. I am in need of funds to secure proper legal representation and to ensure that my side of the story is heard. Any assistance, whether through donations or simply sharing my situation, would mean more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help you can provide during this difficult time.