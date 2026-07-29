GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Please help give my fiance a real wedding/honeymoo

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShane Kuhn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shane Kuhn

Please help give my fiance a real wedding/honeymoo

I proposed to the woman I love on 10/12/2024 with a $100 ring. I work 60hrs a week and with bills and living costs I have been trying to save money to give her a nice wedding and a real honeymoon and I managed to save up to 3,000 at one time until the hot water tank went out and cost 1,000 to get replaced, then a few weeks later our car broke down and cost 1640 to have fixed. I have been trying to save money to give her the wedding that she deserves and the honeymoon she dreams about and after a year and a half with all the setbacks I have almost 2000 saved up and at this rate it's going to take me 10 years to give her the wedding she deserves to have. I love her with all my heart and I would do anything to give her the dream wedding and honeymoon she has dreamed about since she was a little girl! We have been together since 1/6/2018 and we have an awesome 5yr old son. She made me a father and she has made my dreams come true. When I was in elementary school my teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up and everyone answered that they wanted to be a cop or firefighter, president and my answer was that I wanted to be a husband and a father, Ms. Burgy said No! What do you want to do for a living and I said that I don't care what I do for a living. I just want to be a husband and a father and I will work any job that I need to provide for my family! Jamie gave me my son, I took her to the zoo the day before his 4th birthday and I proposed with a ring that cost around $130 cause it was what I could afford and I hope to replace it one day with a better ring, im not in a hurry to replace it, but I would really love to make her dreams of a nice wedding and an actual honeymoon trip come true. Anything that you would be willing to give would be greatly appreciated. Please help me change jamie Wilson's name to jamie love kuhn! I want us to be married on 10/12/2027, any donations of $100 or more will receive an invitation to witness the wedding/dreams you helped make come true for us. If I could raise the money by September of this year then she would be able to walk down the isle on 10/12/2026. Please donate anything you can , I would appreciate .50 cents! I am grateful for everything the good lord has given me, especially my family! I just want to make her dreams come true and I've been trying my best and I really feel like im failing her and letting her down and it makes me feel so worthless that she is the woman of my dreams and she is her with me, she gave me a son, she made my dreams come true and I just want to be able to make her dreams become her memory. Again please donate anything at all 🙏. Thank you!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve