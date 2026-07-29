Please help give my fiance a real wedding/honeymoo

I proposed to the woman I love on 10/12/2024 with a $100 ring. I work 60hrs a week and with bills and living costs I have been trying to save money to give her a nice wedding and a real honeymoon and I managed to save up to 3,000 at one time until the hot water tank went out and cost 1,000 to get replaced, then a few weeks later our car broke down and cost 1640 to have fixed. I have been trying to save money to give her the wedding that she deserves and the honeymoon she dreams about and after a year and a half with all the setbacks I have almost 2000 saved up and at this rate it's going to take me 10 years to give her the wedding she deserves to have. I love her with all my heart and I would do anything to give her the dream wedding and honeymoon she has dreamed about since she was a little girl! We have been together since 1/6/2018 and we have an awesome 5yr old son. She made me a father and she has made my dreams come true. When I was in elementary school my teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up and everyone answered that they wanted to be a cop or firefighter, president and my answer was that I wanted to be a husband and a father, Ms. Burgy said No! What do you want to do for a living and I said that I don't care what I do for a living. I just want to be a husband and a father and I will work any job that I need to provide for my family! Jamie gave me my son, I took her to the zoo the day before his 4th birthday and I proposed with a ring that cost around $130 cause it was what I could afford and I hope to replace it one day with a better ring, im not in a hurry to replace it, but I would really love to make her dreams of a nice wedding and an actual honeymoon trip come true. Anything that you would be willing to give would be greatly appreciated. Please help me change jamie Wilson's name to jamie love kuhn! I want us to be married on 10/12/2027, any donations of $100 or more will receive an invitation to witness the wedding/dreams you helped make come true for us. If I could raise the money by September of this year then she would be able to walk down the isle on 10/12/2026. Please donate anything you can , I would appreciate .50 cents! I am grateful for everything the good lord has given me, especially my family! I just want to make her dreams come true and I've been trying my best and I really feel like im failing her and letting her down and it makes me feel so worthless that she is the woman of my dreams and she is her with me, she gave me a son, she made my dreams come true and I just want to be able to make her dreams become her memory. Again please donate anything at all 🙏. Thank you!