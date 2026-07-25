Please Help Gigi and Melody Move!!

Hello Everone!

My name is La Tonia Powell, but many know me as Gigi. I’m reaching out because I’m facing an unexpected housing emergency and truly need help.

Six months ago, I relocated from Washington, DC to North Carolina for a fresh start. I found a job as a caregiver, bought a car, and have been staying with my cousin while getting on my feet. Unfortunately, because of foster‑care household policies, I was recently told I can no longer stay in the home.

The good news: My granddaughter and I were just approved for a rental home — praise God.

The challenge: Because this situation came up suddenly, I do not have the funds saved for the full move‑in costs. My next paycheck must go toward the security deposit, but I still need help covering $3,000 for first month’s rent by July 3rd.

I am working hard, doing everything I can, and I am not someone who asks lightly. But right now, I have nowhere else to turn.

If you are able to donate anything truly ANY amount it would mean the world to me and help me secure a safe home for my granddaughter and myself.

Thank you for reading, sharing, praying, or giving. With love and gratitude, La Tonia “Gigi” Powell