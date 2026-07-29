Please help getting chuck a handicap Van

Chuck was in a bad car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down and now he's in a wheelchair full-time. He needs a handicap van to be able to take him to & from all his doctor appointments & his wound care everyday, plus he cannot even go and visit his family because he has no way, Hes lost all muscle tone so he can't get transferd from a wheelchair into a normal seat of a car and then fold the wheelchair up in the back like a lot of people can, where his lost so much muscle he doesn't have enough strength to be able to do that like most can...He needs a van with a wheelchair ramp made in it & he cannot afford one himself on just what he gets in disability each month..It would be such a blessing if he can gather enough money to purchase him a handicap accessible van so it would make his life a little easier.. Thanks & God Bless you...



