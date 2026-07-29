Please Help Get My Ring Out Of Pawn

I am behind on mortgage due to unexpected repairs I had to pay for my car to get back and forth to work. I had to take out a loan and pawn an important irreplaceable jewelry piece to get money to pay some of my mortgage.





I am so angry for doing that as now I am having anxiety that I will not be able to pay the pawn shop loan off and get my jewelry back. I believe in a higher power and I know God always provides but I was scared.





I hope you can help me get my jewelry out of the Pawn Shop before it is too late!





Thank you for reading!





Elizabeth C