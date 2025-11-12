Please Help Get My Little Brother Out Of Jail

On Monday August 31st 2026, my seventeen (17) year old brother, Zavia Cornwall, was arrested unfairly and without actual evidence of the crime that he is accused of committing. My brother had the cops called on him by our own mother who claims that he put her in a chokehold in an attempt to snatch his phone from her. The actual event as told by two witnesses was that my mother took the phone from my brother and he snatched the phone, she threw herself on the ground while still trying to hold the phone in her grip and he stood over her and yanked it away from her and ran out the front door as she was attempting to hit him. She ended up scratching him while he was running away and he called me in a panic as she was yelling about calling the police. When I got there, the police were standing at the front door and my mother was standing inside with not a single scratch on her, the emergency services took on glance at her and left while the police officers stayed and took her statement. In this statement, she also lied and said that I have hit her before which I have never once done. I found my brother sitting at a park and crying because he couldn’t believe that she would lie on him like that. Soon, we attempted to go back home but my mother refused to let my brother in the house, pretending to be injured even though I walked into the house myself and saw her walking around perfectly fine and laughing on the phone. I just want my little brother to be able to graduate safely next year.