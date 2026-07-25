Please Help get mentally challenged sister Home!

Away for 10 years! She is paralyzed on one side and has seizures. My sister Shanell is hurting every day as do myself! Our mom died from Cancer and our evil Aunt and her son raised us. We were beaten, starved, belittled daily! Our personal business was exploited to every community we stayed in! At 18 i ran away! She had to stay until she was 30! After years of abuse she went to a shelter and has been stuck their by the state! She is all the family i have! Im raising money for legal and travel fees to get her home! Today she cried so hard and apart of me broke!! Im here asking what ever you have Can and will help! I thank you for hearing me talk about my misfortunes!