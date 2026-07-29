Please help

My dog is having to go live somewhere else and I jus want to live closer to be able to see my dog she is my best friend and I don’t want to lose her she has helped me with my mental Illness and helped me with my depression she is a good dog i jus dont have a place to stay with her at she deserves to be happy but if u had a pet u would understand this is the only way I hate asking for money and everything but I want to give my all to see her again