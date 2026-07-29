Please help fix my car

Hi

I am asking for help to get my car fixed! I broke my back last year and have been slow Healing. I am only working about 15 to 20 hours a week right now because of my pain level. I have signed up for a certification program that I will take over the summer. This will get me into a new career that does not require me to break my back every day on the job. In the meantime, I need to get my car running, so I can get myself back together. As of right now, I know that it needs a transmission and some other minor things. Any help would be much appreciated.