Please help find a safe home after open heart s

After losing our apartment, my child and I have been living in our car, trying to stay hopeful despite the challenges. Our beloved cats, who are part of our family, are being fostered by friends of friends while we work to get back on our feet. With only one social security check per month, it's impossible for us to pay market rent, and the uncertainty has been overwhelming.





I am the widow of a disabled army vet, and both my child and I are disabled ourselves. On April 1st, I underwent a quintuple open heart bypass surgery, which made our situation even more difficult. Recovery has been slow, and the stress of not having a stable place to live has made things harder for both of us. We are doing everything we can to find a safe home, but the costs of rent and moving are out of reach right now.





We remain hopeful that things will turn around soon. Any support you can offer will help us secure a place to live and reunite our family, including our cats. Your kindness means the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for any help.