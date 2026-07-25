Please help family from Gambia Africa

I met this family in 2023 through church volunteering, they live in Gambia Africa the 16 year-old boy is responsible for taking care of his whole entire family because his father was violently killed.





There's virtually no work in Gambia Africa. He would like to buy a motorbike so he can start a taxi business

His mother is very ill and his brothers and sisters have no clothing and virtually no food, their house has dirt floors.





I pray you find it in your heart to help, your brothers and sisters in Christ, they ARE ON FIRE FOR GOD, it's very DIFFICULT to be a Christian in Africa, sometimes Christians in Africa, face death!





I've been donating 20 or $30 once a month since 2023 unfortunatelyI'm not able to work at the moment due to my health.





Hopefully, we can collect enough money for him to get a motorbike so he can provide for his family and get his mother treatment for her cancer, I pray the Lord Jesus Christ moves your heart, so you can donate to your brothers and sisters in Christ, who are suffering in Africa, I think you in advance for each and every cent you donate♥️





When you help your brothers and sisters in Christ, the Lord will bless you tenfold!!





God Bless you and your family