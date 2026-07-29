Help Little Ei Ei Zin Fight a Brain Tumor 💔

💔 A Tiny Child Facing a Life-Changing Battle 💔





Ei Ei Zin is a 2-year-old girl from Minhla Township, Bago Region, Myanmar, who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. At an age when she should be enjoying a happy childhood, she is instead facing hospital visits, medical treatments, and an uncertain future.

Her parents are casual laborers who work hard every day, but the cost of surgery and continued treatment is far beyond what they can afford. They are doing everything they can to save their little daughter, but they cannot carry this burden alone.

Doctors have advised that Ei Ei Zin needs ongoing medical care and surgery. Every contribution, no matter the amount, can help give this precious child a chance for treatment, healing, and a brighter future.

Thank you for your prayers, kindness, and support. ❤️