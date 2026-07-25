Please help during Bilateral Mastectomy recovery

Hello, my name is Becky. I live in Alabama and I have recently been diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

I will be having bilateral mastectomy without reconstruction on July 22. I will be out of work for a minimum of four weeks. If you are able to please help take some of the financial burden of high insurance deductible, medical co-pays/out-of-pocket expenses and every day living off of my shoulders so that I can concentrate on healing that would be much appreciated. I also have to go to a pancreatic oncologist for further diagnostics to see if there is something going on with my pancreas as the ATM gene puts me at higher risk for developing pancreatic cancer.

That will be in Birmingham on August 20.

Any help is greatly appreciated.

No amount is too small. Thank you in advance for considering helping during this difficult season..









Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

Hebrews 13:16





Please prayerfully consider helping with my fundraiser.

If you can’t donate please at least share my fundraiser. Thank you so much.



