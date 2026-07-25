Please Help Doug Get Justice

I Am Trying to Get the State of New Jersey to

Launch an Investigation





Hello, my name is Doug I’m 61 years old (Gen X) and have been living out of my car since September 11 2025, after being wrongfully ejected from our residence of 4 years.





I had to place my belongings in 10'x10' storage (a fraction) of my stuff.





I filed criminal charges January 6 2025, against the originator of this action but the

County Prosecutor returned the complaints for "lack of evidence" and "probable cause".

The Prosecutor's letter (Feb 3, 2025) said to give any additional evidence to the local police along with the Prosecutors letter to restart the complaints.

I have been trying since January 16, 2025 to get my Township Police Dept. to start an investigation against the originator of this action.

The Township Detective would not even look at my evidence and when I went to the

County Prosecutor to try and get an investigation, the County Detective just called up the Township Detective and told me the Township Detective said “no”.





The Police did not give me the police reports when I asked for them in February 2025.





When they finally gave me the reports, it was a year later February 2026, which revealed the originator had lied on police reports that is material to my case.

The police reports reveal evidence from the plaintiff which would have prevented the action.

I needed those reports to be able to get a lawyer to show wrongdoing!





My complaint to the Court is quasi-criminal because even though it is a civil case involving fraud it also is a criminal case involving abduction, harassment and coercion.

The problem is that when you go to Court it is usually a civil case or a criminal case.

Many attorneys said they do civil cases or criminal but not quasi criminal cases.

To that end I found out the Township Police not even starting an investigation is very detrimental to my position.





I contacted over 40 attorneys or their paralegals during this whole time and when I send documents to the paralegals ("Power of Attorney" police reports, detailed evidence briefs, timelines) that took me a long time to produce without an attorney, many did not want to take on this “kind” of case, or sometimes I could not even contact them again.





Then I realized it was because when they look up our names they get prejudiced by the lies the plaintiff told the Judge in the Order to Show Cause ejectment that was hidden from me.





April 17, 2026 I wrote a letter to the Police Chief of the Township offering a meeting with an officer to discuss the included packet of evidence I dropped off to him.

In my previous phone call to the Police Chief I remarked to him that the Detective had violated my civil rights and implied that I was lying about the matter despite the fact the police reports revealed the plaintiff had violated 2C:28-7 (1); (2), Tampering with Public Records that is a 3rd degree offense.





I told the Chief and the Detectives Supervisor the Lieutenant Detective the falsified report was "probable cause" and a reason to start an investigation, but the Lieutenant Detective said that "the plaintiff is not under investigation so there is no "probable cause".

June 17 the Police Chief finally answered my letter after I called him several times.

In our discussion we disagreed about what happened and I said I would take lie detector tests for everything that I have said and everything that is in my briefs.





I had to file civil complaints myself June 23, 2026 in Chancery Court General Equity which were returned DENIED, in the Judges Reasons because the Police did not start an investigation or file criminal charges.





The New Jersey State Police said they have no jurisdiction over Washington Township. Really?





Now I have to go to the Attorney General of New Jersey to present my case because the County Prosecutor refused to even look at or let me present the evidence.





I talked to the town lawyer who is also an assemblyman and he said it was a conflict of interest for him to investigate the matter because he represented the town.

I asked you don’t represent the citizens? He gave me a 2 minute answer which resulted in “no”.





After all this wasted time my civil rights have been denied, there is no remedy in Law for me.





I am running out of money, I'm living out of my car.





I remember the Lord said when you are at your lowest point I will be there for you.





The Lord has kept me together through-out this whole ordeal and my Faith is very Strong and my relation to Jesus has never been Better.





Our Lord Jesus always answers my prayers and gives me the strength to proceed.





Even living out of my car during the winter months did not phase me.

(I would stay at my brothers’ studio when it got below 25 degrees)

With a good blanket and my winter coat over me rarely would I have to start the car.





I have to pay monthly insurance at about $195.

I have to pay monthly storage at $208.

I have to pay monthly cell phone at $31.

I have to eat hot food from fast food places but I supplement with the local food pantry.

I have to maintain this situation until I can at least get the ball rolling with the civil and then the criminal case.





I cannot express enough my appreciation of people working through the Lord to help me.

I am truly blessed and protected.

It is extremely fulfilling.





I can provide briefs, police reports and other evidence to quantify what I have said.





As I must still go to the Attorney General to get represented by the state, and as I cannot get a lawyer for under $10,000, I must tend this matter and represent myself until I am able to afford an attorney.





I have detailed evidence that proves my allegations and this should be a landmark case.





As per my conversation with one of the lawyers that I paid a $450 an hour consultation, he said "This kind of evil (witchcraft) the law does not address. This is fought through Spiritual warfare."

I said "we have the science behind what they have done. We can make a precedent."

He said "Precedent cases take millions of dollars."

I said "Not all the time" I continued

"Our country was formed under the auspices of the Lord and he has tasked me with bringing this forward to the Court, and I am going to do that."





The description I gave is only a fraction of the actual detail of the case I hope to bring.

Again Thank You for your time and consideration.



