Please help disabled mom of 3 keep the lights on

Dear fellow body of Christ,

I am a single, disabled mom of three in Martinsville, Virginia, facing an absolute emergency. Today, the electricity company gave me a brutal ultimatum: pay $3,045.60 by this coming Monday, or our power will be completely shut off.

For my family, this is a life-or-death crisis:

Home Dialysis Line: I suffer from kidney failure and rely on electricity to run my life-sustaining daily dialysis machine. Diabetic Child Medication: My disabled son has severe diabetes. His life-saving insulin will spoil within hours if our power is cut off on Monday. Fire Hazard Home: We live under a slumlord. The electricity only works on one side of the house, creating a massive fire hazard. We desperately need a safe home.

We are completely alone in this fight. The only family that we had that we lost during COVID was my mother and father. That was the only family that we had. Since losing them, it is just us left. There is no safety net, no relatives to call, and no one to turn to.

I have exhausted every single local resource. I begged for help, but every place in Martinsville—including Social Services—turned us away. It completely breaks my heart that the system can look at a disabled mom of three and tell me there is nothing they can do.

We have nowhere else to go and the clock is running out. Every single penny raised will go directly toward keeping our power connected this Monday and finding a safe, hazard-free home for my three children.

Thank you so much in advance for your donations, shares, and prayers. You are our only lifeline.

With endless gratitude,

Orielle



