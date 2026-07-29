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Please help deposit and work equipment distroyed

Goal$1,223 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanniel Bocskey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danniel Bocskey

Please help deposit and work equipment distroyed

Hi my name is Danniel. My life has been anything but easy and I have been fighting since my first breath for a good life. Several years in a row I had horrible things happen 😞 which resulted in me giving up because I felt like no matter how hard I was trying to do good I felt cursed. I lost one of my best friends at a early age, then my grandpa who meant so much to me. Then I was in a horrible car accident. Then next thing I know my life starts to be getting good then the person I was supposed to spend my life with passed away. Then bam another death. I ran n did the one thing that I had saw growing up I ran straight into an addiction. I lost my home,my dog, my boyfriend. Then one day while working late I beat up, rapped and left for dead. At that point I didn't want to live anymore. I remember begging God to please help me that I couldn't take things anymore. I got into trouble and found myself in jail facing time. Most would of been so made, but I found myself grateful because God had answered my prayers. I had a roof over my head, food in my stomach and was finally SAFE AND SOBER AGAIN. I begged the courts for a program instead of prison. I knew I needed the help. I knew I needed my life back. I didn't want to give up anymore. I had me and my kids to live for. So since then I went to rehab and did 2 6 month sober living programs. I got my dog back that's 16 and my boyfriend that I had lost n push away.I'm finally almost finished with the drug court program, but I have to have safe housing. after several and I do mean several applications denials for apartments and houses, I was finally approved for an apartment, and for the last 2 weeks I have been trying very hard to come up with the rent and a 1,000.00 deposit. I have a church that said they could help me with 250. Towards the rent. I was supposed to go to another place this morning at 7:30. Well I been staying with a friend for the last 3 weeks and working from my bosses house or another friends house. I never got to make it to the place this morning for help because my friends house caught fire with my purse in it and all of my work stuff. I feel like I have been knocked down all over again because I now have till noon Friday to come up with 1223.00 for the rest of the rent and deposit. I don't know what to do anymore but I know I am not a quiter anymore. I am afraid of loosing this apartment and getting in trouble with the drug court program because of not having an apartment. I'm not good at asking for help and I know this is a long shot, but I once was told you never will know if you don't try. If people don't feel safe donating the money I'm pretty sure the apartment place would have no problem with money orders. I work Monday through Thursday but I would be willing to do house work or babysit or other legal jobs to pay back whatever I am helped with. I always try to be kind to others and I know that God has a plan for me. I have survived so much that others have not. I'm working on becoming certified in the state of Indiana as a peer recovery coach specialist. I want to help others. I want to help people the way I was. It took people believing in me and God believing me for me to believe in me again. I will be forever grateful for what anyone can please help me with. Thanks for taking the time to read this and my God bless you all.

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