Please help Denny with medical bills & rehab

Denny has been hit with a lot of bad news in the past few weeks. First, he was told he is in need of knee replacement surgery, once all of the pre surgery testing was done and a definite surgery date was in place he was hit with some gut-wrenching news a few days later. The company he has worked for diligently for over 18 years has been sold and he will be losing his job, not only his job but his health insurance. BUT, if he works EVERY day until the close date, he will receive a bonus. This is impossible! The surgery date is the first week of July and the close date is July 31st. So basically, he will not get his bonus after his 18+ years of hard work, dedication and knowledge of the daily operations. That is also when insurance will end for him. As with any big surgery like this there will be weeks of rehab and follow-up visits, (all while being uninsured)

Denny is one of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. He loves the Lord, has a strong faith and work ethic. Loves his family, church family, trains and amateur radios. He is just an all-around great guy with a heart of gold.

If you could please find it in your heart to help him out, every dollar helps and I know that he would be so thankful. Let's all try to help Denny by taking some of the financial strain off of him in this very difficult time.

Thank you in advance for your donation and God Bless!!



