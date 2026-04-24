Please Help Cali Smith needs surgery on her paw

Cali Smith is my German Shepherd. She is 9 years old and she has a lump on her paw. We went to the vet and had ex-rays done and found that she has spurs on her wrist bone and under the scope the doctor found that it is just a bunch of old red blood cells. We believe the sharp spurs did this from the inside. She has been to the vet three times now and she needs this lump removed.

I have another baby and he is a black lab named Bentley. He recently had to have his rear leg amputated because of an infection in his toes that traveled to his bones. Then he just had a tumor removed from his front leg about a year ago.

I am asking for help because I just can't afford to have the surgery. I am currently going through a separation with my spouse do to schizophrenia and I am going through one of the worst times of my life! I have never ask for anything on here and I am not the person who wants to ask strangers for help but I need help right now. If you can help I really do appreciate it! The vet is Lewis Avenue Animal Hospital in Toledo Ohio.

Thank you very much!