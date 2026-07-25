Please help

Some of you may or may not know this I was working for Clintwood JOD and was part of the big lay off that happened well I was called back only to be laid off again and now my family and I need your help friends to make ends meet this week we have 3 babies under 3 and we are ineed of help with diapers formula food and to pay for few bills and household items so could any of our friends help us this week if you can anything will help



