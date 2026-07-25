Please help bring a family together

Hello, my name is David. I have never done anything like this before, but my pastor this past Sunday recommended I give it a shot because he knows our story and told me if God is willing he can do it.

Let me start with some backstory. A few years ago a good friend of mine had traveled to Nairobi, Kenya and met someone. Eventually they got married and he was able to bring his wife and children to the USA and they've been so blessed since. They knew I was single for a long time and introduced me to her best friend who had also been single for years and a mother of two beautiful daughters. We talked and hit it off right away. She is a gospel singer in Nairobi and hard working mother. Since we've met we talk everyday and have tried many times to visit but whenever we try to save, something comes up whether it's for my kids or hers, or bills or car repairs, just life. We want to get married having a traditional wedding in Nairobi with all of her family and friends. For her and her girls to be able to get a visa to come here I must make the initial visit. I love her girls like they are my own and it breaks my heart Everytime they ask me or mom when I'm coming. I would love nothing more than to see their faces when I finally come and be able to make this woman my wife. We have been together since November 12 2023 and what I am praying for is that by our anniversary I can be with them and finally start this process. Anything is appreciated and God bless you all. Even just reading this and passing it along will help. Thank you.