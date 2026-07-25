Please help Bob get on his feet again





Hello friends and family,





I recently was discharged from my job for false accusations about my performance. I was maintaining 425 apartments and houses with no experienced maintenance techs. I covered two properties 10 minutes away from each other.





I am asking for help while I am actively searching for work; my truck payment is due. My phone bill is due. My insurance is due. I am also trying to visit my children in Illinois and see my father , mother and sister and brothers resting place ..





I usually do not ask anyone for help, but at the moment, I am very desperate.











