Please help bless our grandfather

My family uprooted our lives and moved away from our neighborhood to care for my wife's 100-year-old grandfather, a World War II veteran who was being abused and left to fend for himself while in a wheelchair. We're committed to giving him everything he needs and fixing up his house, but we've also taken on his mortgage while starting over from scratch.





We're working to provide him with proper care, dignity, and a safe home, but the costs of repairs, his mortgage, and daily expenses are more than we can manage alone.





We won't give up on him. Your support would mean so much to our family as we stand by his side through this season.