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Please help before I lose my home

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Garcia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Garcia

Please help before I lose my home

I'm campaigning for myself for help paying my back rent. I've been clean and sober for over a year and have been working until I was let go from my job for no apparent reason. Being a right to work state I had no opportunity to fight it. When I lost my job I fell behind in my rent and have received a 7-Day pay or quit eviction notice which I went to contest at the courthouse and they gave me a court date and then all of a sudden 3 days before the court date I received another eviction notice seven day pay or quit I currently owe $2,000 in rent and I've just recently got another job but I'm waiting for my background to come back for them to give me a start date. I live alone with my dog . The court called me the other day and told me that I don't qualify for rental assistance because I live in what they consider a hotel. Apparently Nevada does not consider ex hotels or hotels that have been converted to studio apartments residences, they still continue being hotel rooms. I've been here since December and I was doing good while I had my job but I was also taking care of my at the time boyfriend and it made me fall further behind because I was paying for his room as well as my own. Since then I have broken up with him because not only did he steal from me but he used me and cheated on me for the past 6 months and I am good on that, especially when he says that I'm crazy and that I was imagining things when everybody told me what he was doing and I found out for myself by catching him in the act. I desperately need help and I have run out of options and places to ask for help so I am trying this GoFundMe to see if I can possibly get any help so I don't lose my residence and lose everything that I have worked so hard to attain. Please if you're reading this and can possibly spare anything I can really use the assistance . Thank you for taking the time I appreciate you

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