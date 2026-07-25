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Please help before I lose everything.

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byNorma Farley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Norma Farley

Please help before I lose everything.

Hello Everyone, asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have hit an unexpected and overwhelming storm, and I am putting my pride aside to ask for a helping hand.

A little while back, my car was totaled. Without my vehicle, my ability to get to work and earn my income have been completely cut off because I use my car to make my income. I am now facing terrifying crisis of losing my home on top of all these bills that keep accumulating. As a widow, I don’t have my husband to help share this Financial burden or cover me in the storm.

On top of these Financial hurdles, I have also been quietly navigating a health scare, having fought and beaten cancer in the past (thank you Jesus )I know what it takes to survive, not too long ago my Doctor found another Lump in my breast.

While I am staying strong, keeping my faith and knowing deep down, everything will be OK, carrying this medical, worry alongside losing my only transportation and facing losing my home is simply too much to bear entirely on my own. Yes, I have had a few people to help out, and they as well are going through a hard time so it makes you feel guilty. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly towards trying to keep my home I worked so hard for and secure a reliable vehicle so I can get back to work. Please know that writing this and reaching out is the most embarrassing, humiliating, thing I have ever had to do in my life. I have always been the giver and need help. Makes me feel so vulnerable. I only ask you to please don’t look down on me for needing a hand up. If you aren’t able to donate, please keep me in your sincere prayers because I know prayer changes things. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening.

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