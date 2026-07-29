Please Help Beanie

Beanie is my little Chihuahua—but to me, he’s so much more than that. He’s been my constant through everything… moving, divorce, heartbreak, and rebuilding my life from the ground up. When everything else felt uncertain, Beanie was the one thing I could always count on.





He’s the sweetest soul—he loves snuggling close, carrying around his little lambie, soaking up belly rubs, and just being near me. Most days he’s playful and full of life… and other days he sleeps like he’s working five jobs and raising six kids. He’s my comfort, my peace, and honestly, my reason to keep going some days.





Recently, something changed. He became lethargic, stopped eating, and kept licking his nose constantly. I knew something wasn’t right. I took him to the vet, and my heart broke—they found a tumor that needs to be removed as soon as possible.





The good news is… his chances are very good if we can get the surgery done quickly.





The hard part is—I just lost my job due to a layoff. I’ve been doing everything I can to stay afloat, even picking up waiting tables while going to interviews, just trying to survive. This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, and through it all, Beanie has been right there beside me—comforting me when I felt like I had nothing left.





I never imagined I would be in a place where I had to ask for help like this. But right now… I am.





I am asking from the bottom of my heart—if you can help in any way, no matter how small, it would mean everything to me and to Beanie. This surgery could save his life. He still has so much love to give, and I’m not ready to lose the one thing that has helped me hold on through everything.





If you’re not able to donate, even sharing this would mean the world.





I believe there are still kind people out there. I believe in compassion. And right now, I’m holding onto that hope.





Please help me save my best friend. 🐾💔



