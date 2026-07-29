please help baby doll walk again

My sweet girl **Baby Doll** has been my shadow, my comfort, and my best friend. Now she needs me more than ever, and I'm reaching out because I can't do this alone.Baby Doll has been diagnosed with **arthritis in all four paws**, and on top of that, she's torn her **ACL** — a painful injury that has left her barely able to walk. Watching her struggle to stand, to follow me from room to room like she always has, is breaking my heart. She tries so hard. She still wags her tail. But every step costs her.Our vet has told us that **without surgery, Baby Doll will lose her mobility permanently**. She'll be confined to lying down — unable to play, unable to go outside, unable to live the life she deserves. Surgery is her only chance to walk, run, and be a dog again.The total cost for her surgery, anesthesia, medications, and recovery care is estimated between **$7,000 and $10,000** — far beyond what I can cover on my own. I've done everything I can to scrape together what I have, but I'm still short, and time is not on our side. The longer we wait, the more damage is done to her joints.**This is where I'm humbly asking for help.****Any amount helps** — $5, $10, $25, whatever you can spare brings Baby Doll one step closer to standing on her own four paws again. If you can't donate, **please share this campaign**. A share costs nothing and could mean everything to her.I will post updates every step of the way: vet visits, surgery day, and (God willing) the day Baby Doll takes her first pain-free steps. Every single donor will be part of her recovery story.Thank you from the bottom of my heart — and from Baby Doll's, too. 🐾



