Please help Artie

My friend, Art, is in some dire financial straits right now -- all due to no fault of his own. We are believing that it is a temporary situation, but he needs help now! Due to some unfortunate events, he has fallen behind on his rent and his landlord is taking him to court on July 22 for eviction. He was doing OK several years ago, but then the following things happened:

In 2012, he fell from a ladder while at work (he used to do tree work) and suffered damage to his C5 & C6 vertebrae (previously injured at the age of 5 in an automobile accident). As a result of the 2012 fall, he now has nerve damage in his right hand and no motor skills at all in his left hand. In 2020, his wife suddenly passed away.He now has no other living family members nearby. In 2024, he had a stent implanted into the main artery of his heart. In 2025, he suffered several mini strokes and one full stroke. One of the mini strokes left him with difficulty with short-term memory issues. Another mini stroke affected his balance receptors in his brain. In October 2025, his vehicle stopped working which was his means of transportation for work and he hasn't had the money to replace it. Therefore, no longer able to continue with his tree business and he has had to try to find work from home jobs -- without much success. He has arthritis in his left knee. Hardly any cartilage remains. Bone on bone. Difficulty balancing since the mini stroke affected balance in his brain. Continuous back pain makes it very difficult with all other factors to stand longer than 10 minutes and currently uses a rollator (wheeled walker/seat). Walking farther than one block is painful. Currently using a rollator to help with walking, balance and stability.

He is doing what he can to earn income, but it is not enough to allow him to get caught up on his rent. He's been getting food from the local Food Bank. He has been declared "disabled" by Social Security but has not yet been able to get them to award him disability income. He has another interview with them in July, and we are hoping this issue will be resolved. However, he still needs to get caught up with his rent or he will soon be homeless.

Please donate and help me help him.