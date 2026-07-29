Please help an old lady save her home

I told my sister the apartment I moved into 3 years ago is cursed. It started bad and only got worse. I will turn 70 years old in June and have nowhere to go.

It started shortly after I moved in. I developed horrible pain in my lower back and couldn't stand up. Xrays showed fractures on each side of my tailbone. I missed 6 weeks of work.

After that. I was hit in the right shoulder and had to have a complete shoulder replacement surgery.

I was healing rather well when, at work. I tripped on something on the floor and landed against the wall on my shoulder. That is still healing and is very painful.

About 60 days ago I was doing some spring cleaning im my bedroom and tripped, landing on my other arm, ending up with more than 6 fractures in my shoulder, had to get a replacement on that shoulder.

So, I have 2 arms I can't reach up with and I have to find another job.

April and now May rent needs paid and I don't know how I am going to accomplish that.

I need help.