Please help Amanda & kids rebuild after loss

Help Amanda and Her Children Rebuild After the Loss of Jason





In September, our lives changed forever when we lost Jason. Since then, every day has been an uphill battle as I try to keep our family moving forward while carrying the responsibilities of being the only parent and provider for our children.





I am a full-time working mom doing everything I can to keep a roof over our heads and provide for my kids. Unfortunately, without a reliable vehicle, much of my income goes toward renting a car just so I can get to work and make sure my children can get to their medical appointments, therapies, and other essential services. my children have special needs, including Autism , which means dependable transportation isn't a luxury for us—it's a necessity. Missing appointments isn't an option, and neither is missing work.





When Jason passed away, I only took five days off from work because I simply couldn't afford to take more time. There was no one else to step in and help support our family. Since then, I have been doing everything on my own, working hard, praying, and trying to stay strong for Jason's child, my children, and our entire family.





I am asking for help raising funds to purchase a reliable vehicle so I can stop spending so much money on rentals and use those funds to better support my children and their needs. Having dependable transportation would provide stability, relieve a tremendous financial burden, and help us begin to regain our footing after such a devastating loss.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story with others.





Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and for helping us take one step closer to stability and healing.