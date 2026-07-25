Please help after total loss in house fire

Please help my family and I after losing everything but the clothes on our back. On May 16th 2026 our lives changed drastically. Our rental home caught fire resulting in us losing everything. Unfortunately we didn't have rental insurance. We have managed to get into another rental. We now have insurance. We are far from having everything we need.we have two girls age 10,and 15.we must figure out how to obtain school clothes and supplies for them.we both work .itake every hour of overtime i can get,my wife works 40 hours a week also. But having to pay first months rent plus security deposit, and getting what necessities that we could get has drained us financially. We have literally had to start over with nothing. Im asking please if you are able help us obtain our girls school clothes and supplies, and with what ever we have left try to get some more things for our house.i know times are hard,but if you can please help us.thank you for taking time to read about our unfortunate situation.