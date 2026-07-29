Please help a veteran fix my teeth

I live on my VA income, and my benefits were recently reduced. It happened just after I bought dental insurance when I was trying to save up the money to fix broken teeth and others with front-to-back cavities. I also have missing teeth that are affecting my ability to eat some foods. Please help to improve my quality of life by donating to my dental work. I usually do not ask anyone for money. As a matter of fact, I usually donate to help others. I will be eternally grateful if you can help. God bless you.