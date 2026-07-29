Please help a Vet in need.

My name is Gilbert, and I am reaching out for help during a very difficult time. I live at Oaktree Apartments in San Antonio, and recently, I have been threatened with eviction and lease violations simply for requesting hot water repairs in my unit. The management told me that if I continued to ask for hot water or contacted code compliance, they would not only refuse to fix the issue but would also take their chances in court and move forward with eviction. Despite my efforts to resolve things peacefully—including offering to finish my lease, pay everything I owe, and requesting a reasonable agreement—management has refused to cooperate or even sign a letter to address the problem.





As a disabled veteran with limited income, this situation has left me feeling overwhelmed and with very few options. I am unable to move on my own and need help to relocate to a safer place. The funds I raise will go toward a deposit, first month’s rent, moving expenses, paying people to help me move, and covering bills to get utilities connected in a new home. I have done everything I can to resolve this issue, but I am now asking for help from my community and anyone who is able to support me.





If you are able to help, even in a small way, it would mean the world to me. Your support will help me find safety and stability, and I am deeply grateful for any kindness and generosity you can offer. God bless all—even those involved in this situation. And to everyone in San Antonio: let’s win this game 4—Go Spurs Go! Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation to help me start over.