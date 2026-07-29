Please help a struggling disabled mother

I am a disabled single mother of three. I haven't worked in months due to issues with SS and haven't had any income. I'm at the point where I can't feed my family and I don't want to end up homeless on top of that. I did start a new job but I still have to wait to get paid and at the same time it's not enough, and I probably put myself in a deeper hole but it doesn't matter I need to take care of my family. I'm not asking for much I just need a little help to get through the month and maybe be able to eat something. I've lost 60 lb since I haven't worked just to make sure my kids eat first always.It doesn't matter how I feel, I still have a family I need to support. I'm not one to usually ever ask for help, I have been praying so much for just a little help and after 2 months of interviewing every day I did get a job but it's still not enough . I have really swallowed my pride here asking for but I really have no other choice at this point. I really truly appreciate any help and God bless!